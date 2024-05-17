BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.13

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.13 and traded as low as $15.85. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 166,689 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth $12,641,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 194,389 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

