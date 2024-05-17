BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.13

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.13 and traded as low as $15.85. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 166,689 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.