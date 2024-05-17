BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,116 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $158.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

