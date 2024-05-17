BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $11.99 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

NASDAQ REG opened at $60.12 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

