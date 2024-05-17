BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New $12.04 Million Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of Revvity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Revvity during the third quarter worth approximately $25,301,000. 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,548,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the third quarter worth $57,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE RVTY opened at $108.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

