BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 36,359 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Bio-Techne worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECH

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.