BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.34% of Itron worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Itron by 111.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Itron by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Itron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 635,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,504,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $2,785,748 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $109.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

