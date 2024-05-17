BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 41,208 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,208 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.17% of Qualys worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 0.6 %

QLYS stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average of $175.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.62 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

