BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 68,867 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.14% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 919,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 391,770 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 337,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6,248.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 293,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $379,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,012 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,139. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

