Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

BOLT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.05. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 878.58%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.