Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stake Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.2 %

BNL opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

