Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $49,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock valued at $356,770,280. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $183.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

