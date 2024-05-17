Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after buying an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $99,511,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after buying an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $61,245,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

