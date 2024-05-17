Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.
Shares of CCJ opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
