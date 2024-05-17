Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $17.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NYXH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah makes up about 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

