Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Curis’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Curis Stock Performance

Curis stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. Curis has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -6.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Curis by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

