Capital One Financial Downgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Equal Weight

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRK

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.