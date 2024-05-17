Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Capri worth $57,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Capri by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 9.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $36.15 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

