CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,500 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

CTRE opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.