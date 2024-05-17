CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,500 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.
CTRE opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $26.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
