Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 713.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ResMed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $29,322,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 647.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,828 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $219.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.11 and its 200 day moving average is $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

