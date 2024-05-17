Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,040 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 680.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 123,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BG. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

