Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE STWD opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

