Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 11,500 Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAIL. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

