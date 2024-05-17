Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 319 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 56,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 37,012 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 43,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.5 %

CCI opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.