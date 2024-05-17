Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 266.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,844. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.