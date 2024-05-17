Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,600 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 201.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

