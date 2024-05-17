Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Timken alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $12,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Timken by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Timken by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $90.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.