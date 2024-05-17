Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,959,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,993,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,570,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $333.93 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $344.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

