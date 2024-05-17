CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

CASI stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.30% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

