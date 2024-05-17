Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.28% of Celestica worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS opened at $52.42 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

