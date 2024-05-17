Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Williams Capital

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Williams Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CTRI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Centuri Stock Up 3.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:CTRI opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Centuri has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

In related news, Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Fehrman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250 over the last 90 days.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

