Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $183.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

