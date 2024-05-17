Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 26,065 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Stericycle worth $53,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Stericycle by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,941,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 120,852 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Stericycle by 25.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

