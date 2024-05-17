Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $50.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 40,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 218,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

