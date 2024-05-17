CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CION Investment worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in CION Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,926 shares of company stock worth $75,754. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $667.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.19.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CION

About CION Investment

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.