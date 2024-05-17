CION Investment (NYSE:CION) PT Raised to $12.00

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

CION stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,926 shares of company stock worth $75,754. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,069,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,859 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,032,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 949,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 1,056.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 803,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 65,039 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

