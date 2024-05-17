Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.31

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.31 and traded as low as $7.75. Citizens shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 3,200 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Citizens Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.27.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.

Citizens Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Citizens at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

