Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $74.04

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.04 and traded as low as C$72.16. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$72.16, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($3.91) million during the quarter.

In other Clairvest Group news, Senior Officer Daniel Cheng sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$53,200.00. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

