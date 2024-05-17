Clifton A. Mcclelland III Sells 54,093 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 1.3 %

TEGNA stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.50.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 389.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.