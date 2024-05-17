CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 868,650 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 29,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $420.99 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $430.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.77 and a 200 day moving average of $395.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.