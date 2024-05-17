Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.67

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.67 and traded as low as $41.45. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
