Colin Webster Sells 37,774 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total value of C$828,006.08.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.79. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.8568 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.55.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

