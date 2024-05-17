Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in NVR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in NVR by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NVR by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,492.42, for a total transaction of $5,619,315.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,640,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,492.42, for a total transaction of $5,619,315.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,640,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total value of $3,713,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,626,779.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,702 shares of company stock valued at $27,985,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,702.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7,750.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,161.82. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $99.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

