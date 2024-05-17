CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CONMED were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $141,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

