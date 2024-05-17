Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $8.00. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 7,109 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.86 million during the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 11.29%.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

