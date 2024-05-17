Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as low as $5.80. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 2,989 shares.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 10.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise custom winemaking, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.