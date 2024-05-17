Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $1.82 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $381.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after purchasing an additional 788,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,489,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 686,316 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,367,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,443,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 518,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

