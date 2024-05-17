David L. Duvall Sells 17,513 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $173,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

