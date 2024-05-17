Denis Ricard Sells 5,400 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00.

Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$90.70 on Friday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company has a market cap of C$8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.70.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.72.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

