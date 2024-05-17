Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.25. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 4,110 shares changing hands.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of C$12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.