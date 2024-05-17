DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,163 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DexCom were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after purchasing an additional 557,543 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,173,000 after buying an additional 80,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $173,120,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.7 %

DXCM stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

