Dirk Treasure Sells 90,000 Shares of Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79) Stock

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79 – Get Free Report) insider Dirk Treasure sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.60 ($3.71), for a total transaction of A$504,000.00 ($333,774.83).

Get Chrysos alerts:

Dirk Treasure also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Dirk Treasure 90,000 shares of Chrysos stock.

Chrysos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About Chrysos

Chrysos Corporation Limited engages in the development and supply of mining technology. The company offers PhotonAssay, a technology for analysis of gold, silver, copper, and other elements. Chrysos Corporation Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.